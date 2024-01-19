ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 5,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $278,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 927,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,603,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $541,055.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44.

On Friday, December 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56.

On Thursday, November 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $333,103.68.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $1,174,791.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after acquiring an additional 191,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 847,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 539,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,021,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

