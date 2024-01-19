APA (NASDAQ:APA) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

APA opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in APA by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in APA by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

