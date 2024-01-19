Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.41

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.41 and last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 110434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

