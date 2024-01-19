AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $176.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.64 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $211.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.30.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $33,062,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,253,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $16,069,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,042,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

