Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.44.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,120. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $106.49 and a 52 week high of $165.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

