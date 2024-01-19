Applied Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 41,491 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 26,214 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

AMAT traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.77. 2,544,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,120. The company has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $106.49 and a 1-year high of $165.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

