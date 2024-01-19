Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Aptiv by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 19.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $79,896,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTV opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

