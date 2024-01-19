Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $78.96 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.