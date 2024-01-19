Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $90.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

