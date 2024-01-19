Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCUS opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.73. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

