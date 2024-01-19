Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $88.70 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $88.70 million and $2.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0888 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00079300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00023409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.