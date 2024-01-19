Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 507,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 469% from the previous session’s volume of 89,238 shares.The stock last traded at $10.46 and had previously closed at $10.45.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 111.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,710,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 900,175 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $1,863,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $2,539,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $1,645,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

