Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 67,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,743,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $257.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $258.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

