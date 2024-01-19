Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.65 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Ark has a market cap of $137.73 million and $17.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002443 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001576 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002529 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,333,406 coins and its circulating supply is 178,333,290 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

