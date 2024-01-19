ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.