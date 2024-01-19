Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $98.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $100.81.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

