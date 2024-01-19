Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Lessened by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Arrow Electronics worth $26,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,602,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,063,000 after buying an additional 259,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,212,000 after buying an additional 206,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

