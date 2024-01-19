Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 1,060 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $592.37. The company had a trading volume of 744,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $600.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.