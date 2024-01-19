Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 15,766 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 94.1% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 429,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 208,396 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.3% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 144,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 564,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,286,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,046,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,422,111. The firm has a market cap of $165.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

