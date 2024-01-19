Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F remained flat at $10.99 on Friday. 17,228,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,806,934. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.