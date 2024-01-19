Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 518 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,783. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

