Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 877,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 29.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,342,000 after acquiring an additional 354,927 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 8,050,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,327,393. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.