Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 877,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 29.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,342,000 after acquiring an additional 354,927 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Schlumberger stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 8,050,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,327,393. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
