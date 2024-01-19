Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $481,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.75. 367,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,935. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.95.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

