Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $534,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $402,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $746.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $750.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.