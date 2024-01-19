Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 56.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 120,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,422. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.