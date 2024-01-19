Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.55. The stock had a trading volume of 217,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,913. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $494.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

