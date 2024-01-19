Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 145 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ODFL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.91. The company had a trading volume of 144,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,948. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

