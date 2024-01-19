Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 2,393 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 0.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $153.27. 594,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average is $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $156.77.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

