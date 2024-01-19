Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 2,449 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,242 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.07. 668,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average of $164.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

