Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 260 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

ORCL traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.45. 2,895,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $111.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

