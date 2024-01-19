Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $329,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,060 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. 1,564,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,668. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.