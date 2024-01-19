Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. 1,115,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $198.86. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.81.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,899 shares of company stock worth $12,262,738. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

