Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.44. 184,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.