ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0473 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. ASD has a market capitalization of $31.22 million and $3.12 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00018359 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,269.20 or 0.99811278 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011516 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00221250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04857662 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,198,545.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.