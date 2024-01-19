Astar (ASTR) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $945.88 million and $91.70 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,358,514,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,499,128,063 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

