AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AZN stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

