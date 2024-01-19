Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 23.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of ATKR opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.53. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.99 and a 1 year high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

