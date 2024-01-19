Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 193.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 18,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,876.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,876.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $607,737.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 133,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,852,865.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,329 shares of company stock worth $63,415,918 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $239.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $249.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.