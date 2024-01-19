AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

AudioCodes stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $369.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 710.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

