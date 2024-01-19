AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Reduced by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,661 shares of company stock valued at $50,360,816. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

Read Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Up 2.0 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,722.02 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,625.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,555.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.