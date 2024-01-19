AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $203.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $202.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.07.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,906,000 after buying an additional 2,485,521 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

