Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Shares Down 33.3%

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 276,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 112,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avidian Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Avidian Gold Company Profile

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada.

