Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,429 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

