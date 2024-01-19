Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 9.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 57.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 146.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $463.09 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $469.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

