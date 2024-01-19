Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,716 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

