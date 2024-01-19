Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $516.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $477.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.