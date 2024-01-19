AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AxoGen

AxoGen Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Equities analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AxoGen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 48.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.