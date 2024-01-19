Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,699.0 days.

Bachem Stock Performance

Shares of Bachem stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. Bachem has a one year low of $84.90 and a one year high of $84.90.

About Bachem

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

