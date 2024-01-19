Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $9.52.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 37,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 438,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 27,246 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.