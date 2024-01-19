Bancor Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001780 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $96.38 million and $8.18 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017941 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00015447 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,573.64 or 1.00263056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011664 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00209531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,771,800 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 134,095,687.15474837 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.73209149 USD and is down -6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $9,901,929.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

